Shops Affected As Fire Razes Sokoto Central Market

Over one hundred and eighty stalls at the Sokoto State Central Market were on Monday, razed down by a fire outbreak that started in the early hours of the day.

Our Correspondent gathered that the fire which started from one of the dumpsites in the market, later spread to the stalls, including motorcycles that were parked nearby.

Chairman of the motorcycle sellers at the market, Mohammed Garba said billions were lost to the fire incident, as many traders lost their wares which included motorcycles, bicycles and motorcycle parts running into billions of naira.

He appealed to the state government to expedite action, to evaluate the waste as well as find a way of assisting traders to cushion the effect of the unfortunate incidents.

