Tinubu Appoints New Almajiri Education Commission Leadership Team

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new leadership for the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

He said that Brigadier-General Lawal Ja’afar Isa (Rtd) is now to serve as the Chairman of the Board of the Commission, while Dr. Idris Muhammad Sani is to serve as the Executive Secretary/CEO.

General Ja’afar Isa is a respected leader and previously served as the Military Administrator of Kaduna State from 1993 to 1996.

Dr. Muhammad Sani holds master’s and doctorate degrees in Islamic Studies. He was the Director-General, Al-Iman School Lafia; Commissioner, Basic/Secondary Education, Yobe State; Chairman, Nigerian Arabic Language Village, Borno State; Member, Nasarawa State Government Committee on Enlightenment Campaign, and Secretary-General, Association of Private Schools in Nasarawa State.

Ngelale said that the President expects that the new appointees will bring their vast experience into the management of this critical Commission, which impacts the very core of society, by ensuring that his administration’s drive to guarantee Nigeria’s out-of-school children the most comprehensive education is realized in the superseding interest of the nation’s future.