Transport Workers Clash In Ogun Over Revenue Tickets

Many people were reported injured when members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Ogun State Parks Management (OGSPAM) clashed on Monday.

The clash erupted in the early hours of the day at various motor parks in Lafenwa, Obantoko, Brewery, Ita-Oshin, Odeda, and Kuto in Abeokuta.

The state government created OGSPAM after NURTW activity was suspended in the state in 2021.

But in October, it lifted the ban on NURTW and asked its leadership to take charge of revenue collection at parks.

Monday’s trouble started when the Ogun State Commissioner for Transportation, Gbenga Dairo, directed the leadership of OGSPAM to stop the sales of revenue tickets while NURTW was ordered to take over.

The new development, however, did not go down well with members of OGSPAM storming the parks on Monday with dangerous weapons and shot sporadically.

As a result of this development, security operatives were deployed to the affected areas and other strategic locations in the state capital to maintain law and order.

When contacted on the development, the transport commissioner told Channels Television to wait for the ministry’s press officer, Babajide Jokotagba.

But efforts to speak with him were unsuccessful as he neither picked up his call nor responded to text messages.

The Commissioner of Police in Ogun, Abiodun Alamut, however, confirmed the clash. But he said the situation had been brought under control.

He also debunked claims that people died in a fracas connected to transport unions in the state.

“The security agents and the government have stepped into the situation; the police are out there to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order. In fact, I am just leaving a meeting held with the government over the matter, so everything is fine, and let me also add that nobody was killed too in the incident,” he said.