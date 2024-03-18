Suspended Zamfara Lawmakers File Lawsuit Against Speaker, Attorney General, Others

The eight suspended members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly have instituted a suit at the Federal High Court in Gusau, challenging the breach of their constitutional rights to liberty, dignity of human person, fair hearing, and taking of property without following due process.

The suit was against seven respondents, including the State Attorney-General and Commissioner For Justice, Abdulaziz Sani (SAN); the embattled Speaker of Zamfara State House of Assembly, Bilyaminu Moriki; the Clerk of the State Assembly, Mahmoud Mohammed; the Nigeria Police Force (NPF); the Commissioner of Police Zamfara State Command, Mohammed Dalijan; and the Department of State Service (DSS).

The counsel to the lawmakers, Ibrahim Alli, said his clients alleged that the embattled speaker in connection with the police, DSS, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), have embarked on an attempt to arrest and prosecute them on grounds that 17 members of the State Assembly had sat on February 22, 2024, for a plenary session, and for breaking into the Zamfara State House of Assembly.

Although the case was for hearing at the Federal High Court on Monday, there were complaints from the registry, that some respondents such as the police, the Director of the DSS, and some others were yet to be served.

The counsel to the eight suspended state lawmakers, Ibrahim Alli, then sought a date for the matter to be heard, to enable them to serve the other respondents.

The Presiding judge, Justice Aminu Bappa, granted the motion and adjourned the case to April 29th, 2024.