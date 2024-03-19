‘As It Pleases The Lord,’ Gospel Singer Theophilus Sunday Unveils Bride-To-Be

It is love in the air for Nigerian gospel singer Theophilus Sunday who has unveiled his bride-to-be.

The singer known for his fiery preaching and a prayer advocate, stunned his fans and followers when he unveiled Ashley White as his wife-to-be on social media.

As it pleases the Lord! He pic.twitter.com/viaBnefCWW — Theophilus Sunday (@min_theophilus) March 19, 2024

“As it pleases the Lord!” he captioned the social media post where he shared their pre-wedding shots.

See more photos: