‘As It Pleases The Lord,’ Gospel Singer Theophilus Sunday Unveils Bride-To-Be

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated March 19, 2024
Singer Theophilus Sunday is known for his prayer advocacy. X@min_theophilus

 

It is love in the air for Nigerian gospel singer Theophilus Sunday who has unveiled his bride-to-be.

The singer known for his fiery preaching and a prayer advocate, stunned his fans and followers when he unveiled Ashley White as his wife-to-be on social media.

“As it pleases the Lord!” he captioned the social media post where he shared their pre-wedding shots.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Theophilus Sunday (@theophilussunday)

See more photos:

 

 

