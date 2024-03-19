Edo Assembly Asks Chief Judge To Probe Allegations Against Shaibu

The Edo State House of Assembly, during plenary on Tuesday, passed a resolution directing the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, to set up a seven-man committee to look into the allegations brought up against the embattled deputy governor of the state, Philip Shaibu.

On March 5, 2024, the parliament commenced impeachment proceedings against Shaibu with 21 out of the 24 members signing a petition. The grounds for impeachment are based on allegations of perjury and disclosure of state government secrets.

During Tuesday’s plenary, the Speaker of the House, Blessing Agbebaku, informed the Assembly that the seven-day ultimatum granted the deputy governor to respond to the impeachment notice served on him has expired.

Agbebaku brought to the notice of the House that an impeachment notice was served on the deputy governor on March 6, 2024. Still, due to his alleged evasion of service, the House ordered a substituted service.

He said the substituted service was published in the Nigerian Observer and the Vanguard Newspapers on March 12, 2024, adding that March 19, 2024 made it seven days.

In his motion, the Majority Leader of the House, Charity Aiguobarueghan, moved that the chief judge of Edo State be directed to set up a seven-man committee to investigate the petition against the deputy governor.

The motion was seconded by a member representing the Ikpoba Okha constituency, Nicholas Asonsere.

Aiguobarueghan disclosed that the motion was in line with Section 188, Subsections 3 and 4 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I am, therefore, moving a motion in pursuant to Section 188(3)and (4) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that is designed not to be argued.

“That the notice serves on the deputy governor alleging gross misconduct be sent for investigations.

“And that the Speaker directs the Chief Judge of the state to set up a seven-man committee to look at the allegations and report its findings to this house as soon as possible,” he said.

In a voice vote, 19 members out of the 24 member-house voted in support of the motion.

Confirming the decision of the House on the matter, the Speaker directed the chief judge to set up a seven-man committee to investigate the petition against the deputy governor.