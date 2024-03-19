Killers Of Military Personnel In Delta Will Be Brought To Book, Says Oborevwori

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State says the culprits in the killing of soldiers and officers in the state will be fished out but assured residents of the Okuama community in the state of their safety.

Seventeen military officers were gruesomely murdered in the Ughelli South Local Government Area (LGA) community last week, sparking a wave of commendation.

While the community was razed in the wake of the attack and fears of reprisals are high, Oborevwori says military authorities have assured him of the safety of residents of the community.

“I decided to come here to brief Mr President of all the things we have been doing to maintain peace. Mr President has assured me that he is in support of peace and we both condemn the killing of the officers and the soldiers because they were there on a peace mission,” he said while briefing the media after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja on Tuesday.

“What is happening now is something that we did not bargain for. But we want to assure everybody that there will be no more attacks on the villages.

“If there’s anyone that will that has happened in the past, there will be no attack. But we know that those who are culpable will be brought a book but innocent citizens will not be will not be attacked.”

The governor’s comment came hours after he visited the community in the wake of the incident. Oborevwori says the area has been deserted.

“Well, first and foremost the community people. The place has been deserted,” the governor said.

But he said stakeholders in the state will meet to discuss more on the way forward.

“I’m going to invite stakeholders,” the 60-year-old said. “We are on top of it.”