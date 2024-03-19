NAPTIP Arraigns Hospital, Four Others For Organ Harvesting

Four persons including Alliance Hospital, Abuja, have been arraigned by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), for alleged organ harvesting before a Federal High Court sitting in Zuba, Abuja.

The four persons, including a staff of the hospital, Dr Christopher Otabor, were arraigned on an eleven-count charge of organ harvesting, performed on three patients at Alliance Hospital located in Area 11, Garki, Abuja, between February and May 2023.

The accused persons however pleaded not guilty.

The trial judge, Justice Kezia Ogbonnaya later granted three of the accused persons- Dr Aremu Abayomi, Emmanuel Olorunleye, and Chikaodili Ugochuku, bail on the condition that they report daily to the NAPTIP headquarters to sign an attendance register.

They were also ordered to deposit their travel documents with the court.

However, Dr Otabor was exempted, as he was said to already be on bail as granted by the FCT High Court, Maitama.