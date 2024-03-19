Reps Tell Ministry To Stop UK Lawyers From Practicing In Nigeria

The House of Representatives has asked the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, to immediately halt the signing and implementation of a trade partnership with the United Kingdom (UK), which allows UK lawyers to practice within Nigeria.

A motion by 49 lawmakers on Tuesday, pointed to recent reports and public outcry, over an alleged economic and trade partnership between the UK and Nigeria, aimed at exploring new opportunities in key sectors such as the energy, legal, and financial services sectors.

The House also noted that the trade deal became very heightened some days ago, as the legal aspect appeared lopsided and tilted mainly in favour of the UK, to the detriment of qualified Nigerian lawyers, in that it sought to allow UK lawyers to enter the Nigerian legal space and practice, but not vice versa.

Members of the Green Chamber argued that unless immediate pragmatic steps are taken to investigate and address the concerns raised, the country may unwittingly be entering into a deal whose terms and conditions may, in the long run, be unfavourable to the country and the overall interest of Nigerians.

The House then mandated its Committee on Treaties, Protocols, and Agreements, to investigate the matter, and report back within four weeks.