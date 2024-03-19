There’s A Conspiracy For Me To Die In DSS Custody, Kanu Tells Court

Embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, says there is a conspiracy for him to die in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Kanu made this known before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja, on Tuesday, after he was denied bail by the court.

The IPOB leader, who has been in the custody of the DSS since his extradition in June 2021, and is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony, told the court that he is being treated poorly by the secret police.

Earlier, counsel for Kanu, Aloy Ejimakor, asked that his client be transferred to the Kuje Correctional Centre.

Kanu then requested to address the court and was granted permission by Justice Nyako

Kanu told the court that he is suffering from Cognitive Heart Disease. He pulled off his shirt in the courtroom to show the judge his ribs and chest, as evidence of the treatment he is receiving in the custody of the DSS.

The IPOB leader said the doctors treating him within the DSS facility don’t have the drugs to take care of him. He alleged that the DSS is patching him up so he doesn’t die in custody.

He alleged that there is a conspiracy for him to die in DSS detention.

He wondered why he was brought back to court when the Supreme Court had said he did not jump bail.

He told the court that he wished to go to Kuje prison to get proper treatment as demanded by the law as the DSS has refused him access to quality healthcare.

But Justice Nyako said she will keep him where she deems fit, as Kuje was out of it. She said that some suspects remanded in Kuje had escaped.

A visibly upset Kanu continued that he can’t go into trial without proper medical attention. He asked for an alternative, even if it’s house arrest, and alleged that his trial was politically motivated.

The judge subsequently adjourned the case to April 17, 2024 for commencement of trial.