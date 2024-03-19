Troops Rescue 16 Abducted In Katsina After 46 Days In Captivity

Army Troops from Combat Team 3 stationed in Maraban Maigora, Katsina State, on Monday, rescued 10 women and 6 minors who had been held captive by bandits since 3rd February, 2024.

A credible source from the military disclosed that the victims were rescued during a routine patrol at the Rimi community after being held by the hoodlums for 46 days.

The rescued victims were among the 54 women abducted along the Gamji-Dandume road in early February 2024.

Following their rescue on Monday, the women and children were handed over to the Chairman of Sabuwa LGA, who in turn reunited them with their relatives.

While confirming the development, Governor Dikko Radda in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, on Monday, commended the troops for their bravery and decisive action.

The Governor acknowledged the gravity of the situation, reassuring the public of his administration’s unwavering commitment to eradicating banditry within the state.

“The rescue of these women and children is a testament to the courage and dedication of our security forces. We remain committed to providing them with the resources and support they need to ensure the safety of residents in the state, the statement noted.