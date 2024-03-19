Zamfara First Lady Distributes Relief Supplies To 20, 000 Vulnerable Households

Wife of Zamfara State Governor, Hajia Huriyya Lawal has distributed food items and clothing materials to 20,000 vulnerable households across the fourteen local government areas of the state.

The distribution of the Ramadan welfare package was flagged off in Gummi, Bukkuyum, Anka, Talata Mafara, Bakura and Maradun Local Government Areas of the state on Tuesday.

During the flagging-off ceremony, the governor’s wife said the food items distributed included rice, millet, guinea corn, maize, sugar, spaghetti, beans, groundnut oil, and wrappers.

According to her, the gesture was an initiative that underscored the commitment of the state government, to supporting the most vulnerable and less privileged members of society.

By providing essential food supplies to vulnerable households, the first lady explained that it was offering much-needed relief to families facing economic hardship and food insecurity, particularly in the month of Ramadan.

She added that the humanitarian gesture not only addressed the immediate needs of vulnerable households, but also demonstrated compassion, empathy, and solidarity with those facing difficult circumstances.

Hajiya Lawal reiterated government’s determination, to continue to support and ensure the welfare and well-being of the citizens.

She called on the people of the state, to use the period of Ramadan to pray for God’s benevolence to bring an end to the security challenges, and economic hardship in the state and the country at large.

On his part, the Emir of Gummi, Retired Justice Lawal Hassan, said the government sent a powerful message of care and inclusivity, reaffirming its commitment to leaving no one behind by reaching out to vulnerable households and offering assistance during times of need.

One of the beneficiaries, Hadiza Ibrahim thanked the state government for the gesture.

She said; “I’m very happy with the palliatives she distributed to us during this month of Ramadan. May God bless her. The Problem we are facing in Anka Local government is that of insecurity. The bandits have been disturbing us. So, I am appealing to the government that if any assistance comes, they should give it to us women because we are the ones who take care of the children and face many challenges.”