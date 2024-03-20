Court Dismisses Suit To Stop Conduct Of Elections, Examinations On Saturdays

Justice James Kolawole Omotoso of the Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a suit instituted against the Federal Government seeking the prohibition of the conduct of elections and examinations on Saturdays in Nigeria.

The suit instituted by the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Nigeria was thrown out by the Judge on Wednesday on the ground of being frivolous and baseless.

The church had claimed that Saturday is its Sabbath day of worship and that the fundamental rights of its members are being breached by the conduct of elections and examinations on Saturdays.

READ ALSO: Catholic Bishops Call On Tinubu To Release Nnamdi Kanu

The plaintiff then sought an order of the Court to prohibit the Federal Government from further conducting elections and examinations on the Sabbath day.

In a judgement, however, Justice Omotoso held that the fundamental rights being claimed by the church were not at large and could be curtailed by government policy.

The judge also held that the church is in the minority in Nigeria and cannot impose its doctrine on the majority of other religious denominations in the country.

Counsel for the Church said it would be appealing the judgment.