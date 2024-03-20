Court Refuses To Stop Impeachment Move Against Shaibu

Justice James Omotoso of the Federal High Court Abuja has again refused to stop the alleged impeachment move against the Edo State Deputy Governor, Mr Phillip Shaibu by the State House of Assembly.

At Wednesday’s proceedings, Shaibu’s request for an order of status quo to be maintained by the House of Assembly and others involved in the impeachment saga was turned down by the judge.

Through his lawyer, Professor Olawoyin Awoyale, the deputy governor had orally requested for an order of status quo to be maintained by parties pending the hearing and determination of his motion on notice.

The lawyer, while attempting to convince the court to issue the order, cited an authority to back up the application.

In reaction, Justice Omotoso held that the cited authority was not applicable in Shaibu’s case because the Governor of Edo State and the Edo State House of Assembly who are the principal actors in the impeachment bid have not been served with the originating summons of the suit as required by law.

However, the judge granted the request that the Edo State Governor and the State House of Assembly be served with the originating summons by substituted means.

Specifically, Justice Omotoso ordered that the court process be pasted at the entrance gate of the Edo State Government House and the gate of the State House of Assembly Complex both in Benin.

The judge also directed that all court papers be served on parties in the matter with the use of a registered Courier Company.

Justice Omotoso subsequently fixed April 15 for the hearing of the case.

The Deputy Governor, who was in the room throughout the proceedings declined to speak to journalists.