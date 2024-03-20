Goods Worth Millions Destroyed As Fire Guts Idumota Market, Lagos 

Goods worth millions of Naira were destroyed on Wednesday when an early morning fire razed some shops in the Nnamdi Azikiwe and Docemo section of the Idumota Market in Lagos State.

The fire affected three buildings, including two two-storey structures and one three-storey building in the market popularly for clothes, bags and shoes.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service have been alerted to a Fire emergency at the intersection of Nanadi Azikwe and Docemo in Idumota, Lagos. At 07:41 hours, the call was received, and emergency services swiftly mobilized. Advertisement Upon arrival at 07:58 hours, it was discovered that pic.twitter.com/Dxl7Y4gENB — Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (@LagosRescue) March 20, 2024

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and other emergency service providers have arrived at the scene and firefighting efforts have commenced.

“The Fire stations at Ebute Elefun, Ilupeju and Alausa have deployed resources to mitigate the situation effectively as firefighting operations is ongoing,” said Fire Service boss, Margaret Adeseye.

“The cause of the Fire is yet to be determined, and investigations are ongoing. Casualties have not been confirmed at this time.”

Adeseye urged residents to cooperate with emergency personnel and avoid the area for their safety.