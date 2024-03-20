LP Crisis: ‘Show Of Rascality,’ Abure Faults Picketing Of Party’s HQ

The embattled Labour Party chairman Julius Abure, has faulted the picketing of its party secretariats by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), describing it as an abuse of power.

The NLC leadership had accused Abure of planning to hold an “illegal convention”. This, they said, was to perpetrate his rule or in the alternative appoint cronies to act on his behalf.

He also said that the NLC’s action was a show of rascality, insisting it was s politically motivated ahead of the party’s national convention.

“What we saw in the Labour Party was a show of rascality, an abuse of office, an abuse of the laws of the land. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is a subject of law. The Nigeria Labour Congress under the leadership of Joe Ajaero is not above the law,” he stated.

“The law precludes Joe Ajaero and the leadership of the NLC to do what they did today to the office of the Labour Party where they besieged the office, broke the office, destroyed the faces of the office, unlawfully took possession of the secretariat and destroyed properties worth billions of naira.

“This is unfortunate, this is unrealistic and the laws are very clear that you cannot picket an organisation that does not have your workers. We are not the employers of the Nigeria Labour Congress and therefore, they have no legitimacy to picket our office.”

The LP Chairman further advised the NLC to focus on playing the critical role of negotiating a better working condition and welfare for the average Nigerian worker.