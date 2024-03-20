Reps Pass Bill Seeking Salary Increase For Judicial Officers

The House of Representatives has passed the bill for upward review of salaries, allowances and fringe benefits for Judicial Office Holders across the country.

The bill passed through the Third Reading in the lower chamber on Wednesday. It seeks to amend Certain Political, Public and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc) Act, No. 6, 2002 (as amended) by deleting Section 2(b), Part II of the Schedule to the Act and any other provisions relating to Judicial Office Holders.

According to the document obtained by Channels Television, part I of the schedule shows that the Chief Justice of Nigeria is entitled to: N13,462,617.95 annual basic salary or N1,121,884.83 monthly salary. He is also entitled to: N51,157,948.21 annual regular allowances or N4,263,162.35 monthly regular allowances.

The CJN is also entitled to non-regular allowances of: N6,731,308.98 Leave Allowance (when applicable), N142,500 Duty Tour Allowance (per night); $2,000 estacode (per night); N80,775,707.70 severance gratuity (after successful completion of tenure) and N53,850,471.80 as motor vehicle loan (to be repaid before expiration of tenure), while Professional Development Assistant is to be paid from the NJC pool.

Other Justices of the Supreme Court are entitled to N9,913,394.22 annual basic salary or N826,116.19 monthly salary. Each of them is also entitled to: N50,558,310.52 annual regular allowances or N4,213,192.54 monthly regular allowances.

Each apex court judge is also entitled to non-regular allowances of: N9,913,394.22 for Rent (annually); N4,956,697.11 Leave Allowance (when applicable), N100,000 Duty Tour Allowance (per night); $1,300 estacode (per night); N29,740,182.66 severance gratuity (after successful completion of tenure), N29,740,182.66 furniture Allowance and N39,653,576.88 as motor vehicle loan (to be repaid before the expiration of tenure), while Professional Development Assistant is to be paid from the NJC pool.

This is even as their utilities and security are to be provided (TDP).

On the other hand, the President of the Court of Appeal is entitled to N9,913,394.22 annual basic salary or N826,116.19 monthly salary.

Each appellate court judge is also entitled to: N52,540,989.37 annual regular allowances or N4,478,415.78 monthly regular allowances as well as non-regular allowances of: N9,913,394.22 Rent (annually); N4,956,697.11 Leave Allowance (when applicable), N100,000 Duty Tour Allowance (per night); $1,300 estacode (per night); N29,740,182.66 severance gratuity (after successful completion of tenure), N29,740,182.66 furniture Allowance and N39,653,576.88 as motor vehicle loan (to be repaid before expiration of tenure), while Professional Development Assistant is to be paid from the NJC pool.