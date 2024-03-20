Rival LP Leaders Condemn NLC Picketing Of Party Headquarters

The leadership of rival camps in the Labour Party have both condemned the picketing of the national headquarters of the party in Abuja on Wednesday by the members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

On Wednesday, workers who were not allowed access into the party office gathered around the premises chanting songs against and demanding the sack of the Labour Party Chairman, Julius Abure, whom they accused of financial impropriety.

The Julius Abure and Lamidi Apapa camps have disagreed over the party leadership, but seem to be on the same page on the issue of NLC picketing the party headquarters.

Reacting to the action of the NLC on Channels Television’s Politic Today on Wednesday, the Legal Adviser of the party, Kayode Edun, said the union members have gone beyond their mandate.

READ ALSO: NLC Pickets Labour Party HQ, Demands Abure’s Removal

“These individuals who are calling themselves NLC Political Commission, they are going beyond their mandate and it is unfortunate that they have allowed greed and inordinate ambition to becloud them to forget the mandate of the NLC.

“Joe Ajaero’s NLC is actually degrading the name of NLC. Joe Ajaero is misled by inordinate ambition and he is wrong,” Edun said.

He said that Joe Ajaero is trying to impose himself on the Labour Party and take over the party, insisting that membership of the party is on an individual basis as the NLC as a group cannot be a member of the party.

On his part, the National Publicity Secretary from the Apapa camp, Abayomi Arabambi, condemned what he described as an attempt by the NLC to forcefully take over the Labour Party.

He accused the NLC President, Joe Ajaero of having a presidential ambition and trying to take advantage of the leadership crisis in the party.

“We are not even interested in the national convention; our group is the forceful takeover of our party where the NLC intend to announce the following as acting national chairman and secretary. They intend to announce one Ladi Ilia as acting national chairman and a lawyer and Nollywood actor, Kennet Okonkwo as acting national secretary.

“I also want to put it to Comrade Joe Ajaero that over three times now he has discussed the issue of his presidential ambition come 2027 and he knew it is practically impossible because we presently have a leadership issue in Labourt Party which is an internal affair of the party,” Arambambi said.

He also berated Ajaero for earlier passing a vote of confidence on Abure when he was first taken to court by the Apapa camp and coming now to pass a vote of no confidence on the same person.

Arambambi said the leadership issue in the Labour Party is clearly an issue between his camp and the Abure group and does not want the involvement of the NLC.

In a statement it earlier released, the Labour Party under Abure’s leadership denied any financial impropriety, insisting that the party is open to forensic audit of its accounts.