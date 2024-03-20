See FAAC Allocation To Your State For February 2024

The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) last month, announced the distribution of N1.15trn in revenue to the three tiers of government in February 2024, marking an N20bn increase (1.77 per cent) from the N1.13trn allocated in January 2024.

The increase reflected a positive shift in the nation’s revenue streams, as detailed by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Bawa Mokwa, at the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

The FAAC is responsible for reviewing and adopting the allocation of funds to States of the Federal government of Nigeria.

See the full list of allocation to every state for February 2024 below: