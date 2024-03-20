Slain Soldiers Will Receive National Honours, Befitting Burial – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday said the slain military personnel in Okuama, a community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, will be conferred with national honours.

He disclosed this at the breaking of the Ramadan fast on Wednesday in Abuja with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and the leadership of the House, the President said while oversight is essential for maintaining transparency and accountability in governance, excessive summoning of officials can disrupt operations and hinder service delivery to citizens.

Addressing the gathering, the Commander-in-Chief commiserated with the military and the families of the deceased, assuring that the dead victims would also get what he described as a befitting burial.

He, therefore, urged lawmakers to show discretion in the exercise of their oversight functions.

“The baby step being taken by our country is doing well. The sacrifices we have made and we ask the people to continue to make, assuring them that there is a very bright light at the end of the tunnel.

“All you have to do is to have faith. Pls don’t forget your constituencies, remember what they are going through. We salute all our men and women in uniform and we sympathise with them.

“I will soon make further pronouncements. They must have a befitting burial and they must have national honour.”

He expressed confidence in the ability of the National Assembly to uphold good governance, lauding the existing cordial relationship between the executive and the legislature.

According to Tinubu, the harmonious working relationship had resulted in the expeditious passage of several bills to improve the welfare of Nigerians.

The President also urged the legislators not to forget their constituencies and to take advantage of the holy month of Ramadan to show compassion and support the less privileged in society.

Delta Gov Meets Tinubu

Worried by possible fear of reprisal by the military, coupled with the mounting tension since the gruesome killing, Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, on the same day met President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Oborevwori says military authorities have assured him of the safety of residents of the community.

“I decided to come here to brief Mr President of all the things we have been doing to maintain peace. Mr President has assured me that he is in support of peace and we both condemn the killing of the officers and the soldiers because they were there on a peace mission,” he said after the meeting.

“What is happening now is something that we did not bargain for. But we want to assure everybody that there will be no more attacks on the villages.

“If there’s anyone that will that has happened in the past, there will be no attack. But we know that those who are culpable will be brought a book but innocent citizens will not be will not be attacked.”

Tinubu Pledges Punishment

President Tinubu who earlier condemned the killing, said the perpetrators, whom he described as “cowardly” must not go unpunished.

In a message he released Sunday evening, said the killing is “unprovoked” and “dreadful”.

“As the Commander-in-Chief, I join all well-meaning Nigerians and the men and women of our armed forces to mourn and express my profound grief over the needless death of our gallant soldiers,” Tinubu said.

“I extend my profound condolences to the families of these fallen soldiers, their colleagues, and their loved ones. The military high command is already responding to this incident. The cowardly offenders responsible for this heinous crime will not go unpunished.”