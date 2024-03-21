Gov Ododo Visits Tinubu Over Security In Kogi

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo on Thursday, paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja over the state of security in the state.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Ismaila Isah, said the governor during the visit, briefed President Tinubu on the security situation in Kogi State, including efforts by his administration to consistently improve on the security architecture, to enhance performance in securing lives and property in all parts of the state.

The governor also commended President Tinubu on his efforts to ensure prompt intervention to address food security challenges in the country and intimated the president with the positive feedback from the people of Kogi State following the distribution of food palliatives in the state last month.

He promised that the exercise would be a continuous one throughout the year, adding that it would have long-term offshoots in his administration’s efforts to improve agricultural production in the state.

Governor Ododo assured the president of his commitment to ensuring food security in the state, with the clearing of hectares of land and subsidies for farmers in the state to boost food production, and improve processing facilities, and market access.

He also commended President Tinubu for the speed and commitment demonstrated by the Federal Ministry of Works towards achieving timely completion of federal road projects in Kogi State, stressing that the Abuja-Lokoja-Benin road, is currently receiving the level of attention that reflects the determination of the federal government under President Tinubu, to complete the project within stipulated timeframe.

In his response, President Tinubu commended Governor Ododo for his impressive start as the Governor of Kogi State and assured of his continued support in his efforts to transform the state.