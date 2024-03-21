Nigerian Creators To Have Instagram Monetisation Feature June, Says Meta

Nigerian creators can now monetise their content starting from June 2024, according to Meta.

Meta, the parent company of social media platforms Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook, said this on Thursday.

Meta’s President of Global Affairs Sir Nick Clegg spoke about this when he led a delegation of Meta Platforms Incorporated to visit President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

“Sir Clegg also said Meta will introduce in June 2024 a feature on its Instagram app that will allow Nigerian creators to monetize their content to enable them to earn a living using the app,” presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said in a statement.

Quoting Sir Clegg, Ajuri said the Meta chief thanked Tinubu for an executive order he issued which enabled the landing of the Meta-backed deep-sea cable in Nigeria.

“It is an extraordinary infrastructure project. When it comes on stream in the first quarter of 2025, it will be twice as much as the capacity of all subsea cables that exist,” he said.

“We buried the cable 50 percent deeper than any other subsea cables under the seabed. It is more powerful and more extensive in terms of its geographical connectivity. It could yield up to 37 billion dollars worth of increase in economic activity in the next two or three years across the African continent.”

Sir Clegg was not the only one who spoke during the event. President Tinubu wants Meta to invest more in Nigeria, especially young people.

“For us in Nigeria, we have a vibrant, gifted, and resourceful youth population. Recognizing that the future is most likely to be AI-enabled, we have to prepare our youths and make them ready to compete and participate in the global economy,” Tinubu said

“I can assure you that Nigeria is open for business. We want to lead the African continent in digital technology. Data is valuable to our development. We are ready to cooperate on technological advancements. It is the only way to go. We need a collaboration that will be a win-win for all.”