NLC Pickets Labour Party’s Secretariat In Edo

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Thursday, picketed the secretariat of the Labour Party in Edo State.

During the protest, the union members were seen locking up the party’s secretariat with additional padlocks to the ones the party had used to lock its offices, as no member of the party was around the facility at the time of industrial action.

The union alleged intransigence by LP’s National Chairman, Julius Abure, to unilaterally hold a national convention of the party, financial rascality, and contempt for the leadership of the NLC.

In reacting, the National Working Committee of the Labour Party had accused NLC President, Joe Ajaero, of making desperate attempts to replace Abure as LP’s National Chairman.

Members of the NLC had on Wednesday picketed the headquarters of the party in the Utako area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, even as the union directed its state councils to do same at LP offices nationwide.