Passengers Abducted As Bandits Intercept Katsina Transport Authority Vehicle

Dozens of passengers are said to have been kidnapped in a broad daylight attack launched by some bandits in the Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The incident occurred on Thursday after the hoodlums intercepted an eighteen-seater bus with the registration number (14B-300-KT), loaded with passengers, belonging to the Katsina State Transport Authority.

An eyewitness told Channels Television on a telephone call that most of the passengers on board were in transit from Funtua LGA to Katsina LGA.

Although authorities concerned are yet to comment on the incident, the eyewitness said the incident occurred precisely between the Burdugau and Yargoje communities before reaching Kankara town.

Kankara is one of the frontline local government areas in Katsina South where not only the residents but commuters live in fear of bandit attacks.

The North-West state is one of Nigeria’s worst hit by banditry.