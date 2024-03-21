Those Behind Soldiers’ Killing In Delta Won’t Go Free – Defence Minister

A week after the killing of 17 military personnel in the Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, has vowed that those behind the dastardly act will not go free, stating that they will surely be apprehended and meant to face the wrath of the law.

The minister who made the vow when he visited troops of the one mechanised division in Kaduna, to commiserate with the General Officer Commanding the division over the incident, says the Federal Government and military authorities will not rest until the masterminds of the killing of military personnel who were on a peace mission are apprehended.

He also gave an update on the ongoing effort to rescue the abducted school children at the Kuriga community in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State, saying that the possibility of rescuing the students is in sight

“We have the power, will, strength and determination and our morale is high to end insecurity. I know what you have been doing to rescue the school children unhurt and keep the morale high, the President is behind you one hundred per cent,” he said.

“I have been briefed about your efforts to rescue the kidnapped school children. The strategies that I have been briefed about are going on very well and I am sure you will get them.

“We will free those children and bring them back to their parents. We thank you for your sleepless nights to keep us safe.”