Tinubu Appoints Holloway As Museum Commission Boss

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Olugbile Holloway as the Director-General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments.

Holloway succeeds Prof. Abba Tijani who was appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari on August 26, 2020.

The appointment was contained in a Thursday statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

Holloway is the managing director of evoke Communications Limited, a creative brand/consultancy agency with a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and International Relations and a master’s degree in business administration.

Ngelale said the President expects that the new director-general will bring life into the important agency and ensure the preservation, promotion, and development of Nigeria’s diverse tangible and intangible cultural heritage.

See the full statement below: