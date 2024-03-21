Troops Neutralize Terrorist Disguising As Police Officer In Sokoto

The Nigerian Army working in collaboration with vigilantes have eliminated a dangerous terrorist, who has been disguising as a Police officer in Sokoto to perpetrate heinous crimes.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the violent extremist who was eliminated on Wednesday 20 March 2024 had often employed disguise to deceive and kidnap unsuspecting victims.

The troops also uncovered and destroyed a house used as a covert facility by the insurgent kingpins to store drugs and administer treatments to wounded insurgents.

The statement adds that in a separate counter insurgency operation in Taraba State, troops neutralized another insurgent in Kutoko Village, in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State in an offensive that resulted in the recovery of an AK-47 Rifle and a Magazine containing 4 live rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

As insecurity in the North-West continues to escalate, troops have intensified efforts to rid the zone of marauding insurgents.

This operation follows a call earlier in March by the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, for intensified operations against terrorists and bandits in the North-West against the backdrop of incessant insecurity occasioned by the activities of terrorists and bandits.

The Minister has directed the Nigerian Military to adopt a more proactive approach in decimating the activities of bandits, and in dealing with insecurity in the above-mentioned states as he emphasised the need for synergy amongst the Services, to be able to wipe out insurgency and other form criminalities in the region.