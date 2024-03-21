Whitney: Stadium Rented To Chrisland Lacks Emergency Facilities — Lagos Official

The cross-examination of a deputy director from the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Mr Yakubu Abisogun, in the trial of the Principal and some staff members of Chrisland School Opebi, over the death of Whitney Adeniran, a 12-year-old student of the school, continued on Thursday before Justice Oyindamola Ogala of the State High Court, Ikeja.

While answering questions under cross-examination, from one of the defence counsel, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Olukayode Enitan, the witness testified that Agege Stadium where Chrisland School held its inter-house sports competition was owned by the Lagos State Government.

The witness also admitted that the stadium as rented out to the school lacked emergency facilities in case of any accident or emergency. According to him, “there was no need for it”.

On the 9th of February, 2023, Chrisland School, Opebi, Lagos, organized an Inter-house Sports at the Agege Sports Stadium for its students and during the Inter-house Sports, one of the students, Whitney Omodesola Adeniran, aged 12 years was said to have been electrocuted. A doctor who examined her shortly after she was rushed to a nearby hospital, said she was brought in dead.

Through the office of the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP, the Lagos State Government filed a criminal charge against the school, the principal and other defendants, disclosing that they all negligently killed Whitney Adeniran by not ensuring her safety.

At the resumed hearing of the case, the third prosecution witness, Mr Abisogun continued his testimony.

The witness was asked if it was part of the work of the Sports Commission to establish and make sure that there are proper medical facilities to treat emergencies, and he responded, “No.”

He was also asked to read an Official Gazette of Lagos State No 9 volume 50 which was admitted as exhibit. He said the Sports Commission was created by the law of Lagos State, and added that law No. 4 states the function of the commission to include that it shall establish and maintain clean fields and premises for holding sports competitions, matches etc.

He also confirmed that the stadium is covered by an executive order that’s contained in the Safeguard Policy of the Lagos State Government, as a recreation centre but maintained that he was not aware that people paid money for usage of the stadium.

After his evidence, Justice Ogala adjourned further cross-examination of the witness to April 18, 2024.