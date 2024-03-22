×

BREAKING: Rivers Assembly Overrides Fubara, Enacts Service Commission Law

The House took the decision on Friday after convening an impromptu sitting.

By Charles Opurum
Updated March 22, 2024
Twitter

 

The Rivers State House of Assembly has ruled against Governor Siminalayi Fubara to enact the Rivers State House of Assembly (RSHA) Service Commission Law.

The House took the decision on Friday after convening an impromptu sitting.

More to follow…

More Stories