CDS Musa Meets With Wike, Pledges To Restore Security In FCT

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has met with FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, at his office in Abuja, the state capital.

Accompanying the defence chief were top military officers drawn from the Nigerian Army.

Addressing Wike, the CDS pledged the army’s commitment to restoring maximum security in the nation’s capital which has witnessed a rise in kidnappings recently.

He reiterated his commitment to protect the people of Nigeria but solicited the support of citizens to help in the operations.

Weighing in on the recent ambush and killing of 17 military personnel in Delta State, the defence chief condemned the March 14 incident. He however stated that the investigation is still ongoing.

Musa disclosed that a committee has been set to address the security situation in the FCT which he says plans are underway to set up a rapid response team to address criminality in the area.

According to him, the rapid response team will deal on land and air and will be on standby 24 hours to attend to security emergencies.

On his part, Wike condoles with the families and victims of the killings in Delta State. He described it as barbaric and inhumane and pledged the Federal Capital Territory Authority’s commitment to support families affected.

The minister also spoke about plans to incorporate all security agencies to form a task force for the sole purpose of rapid response to security emergencies.

He urged Nigerians to support the military and other security agencies to combat insecurity and other criminality in the area.