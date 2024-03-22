Gov Sule Orders Investigation After Two Nasarawa Varsity Students Die In Stampede

The Nasarawa state Governor Abdullahi Sule has ordered a probe into the incident that left two state university students dead and 23 others receiving treatment on Friday.

The university received palliatives from the state government to distribute to the students to cushion the effect of the economic hardship.

However, some students overpowered the security on the ground, causing a stampede which resulted in death and injuries of the students while they carted away the food items.

[READ ALSO] Palliatives: Two Nasarawa Varsity Students Die In Stampede, 23 Hospitalised

Governor Suke in a signed statement after the tragic incident expressed shock over the deaths of the students insisting

He said, “ I pray their souls rest in peace. Our thoughts and condolences go to their families and friends at this moment of grief”. These young people’s lives cut short at their prime under such circumstances is painful”.

”The Governor has since directed the authorities of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi and security agencies to commence an immediate investigation into the unfortunate occurrence to unveil those behind it.”

The state Deputy Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Agbadu Akabe, also visited the University on a fact-finding mission.

He also visited those who sustained injuries.

”Engr. Sule had come up with the widely applauded initiative to distribute rice and N5000 cash each to students in all tertiary institutions in the state,” the statement also read

”Such distribution was a huge success and peacefully carried out by Federal University, Lafia, Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, Lafia, College of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Lafia, the School of Nursing, Lafia as well as the College of Education, Akwanga.”

”Others are the Federal Polytechnic, Nassarawa and the College of Health Technology, Keffi.”

The Governor also called for calm while insisting that the Nasarawa State Government under his leadership will not be distracted but continue with the distribution of palliatives towards alleviating the hardship faced by students and the people of the state.