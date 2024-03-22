Miyetti Allah Leader Bodejo Arraigned Over Alleged Creation Of Militia Group

A leader of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore group, Bello Bodejo, has been arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja for allegedly establishing an unlawful ethnic militia group – Kungiya Zaman Lafiya.

Bodejo was arraigned on a three-count charge filed by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation in which he was accused of violating the Terrorism, Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022.

He pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him.

The prosecuting lawyer, Mohammed Abubakar, sought a day for the commencement of the trial.

READ ALSO: Rivers Assembly Overrides Fubara, Enacts Service Commission Law

Abubakar told the court that the prosecution has two witnesses lined up, but could call more should the need arise.

The Defence lawyer, Mohammed Sheriff queried the competence of the charge on the grounds that it was an amended charge in respect of which the prosecution failed to seek the court’s leave to amend the charge earlier filed.

Sheriff also complained that his client was sick and that his lawyers were not allowed access to him.

Ruling, Justice Inyang Ekwo, ordered that the defendant be further remanded in the custody of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), from where he was brought to court.

Justice Ekwo said should the defence wish to object to any steps taken by the prosecution, he can only do so at the end of the trial.

The judge said the court would not allow the defendant’s supporters to besiege the court premises or around it and conduct themselves in a manner that disturbs the court’s business.

Justice Ekwo said he would allow 10 members of the defendant’s family to attend court and witness proceedings any day the case comes up.

He ordered the prosecution to accord the defendant the necessary medical attention.

Justice Ekwo subsequently adjourned the case till May 27 for the commencement of trial.