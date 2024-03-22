Palliatives: Two Nasarawa Varsity Students Die In Stampede, 23 Hospitalised

Two students of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi have lost their lives during the distribution of palliatives while 23 have been hospitalised.

The Head of Information of the school, Abraham Habu, disclosed this to Channels Television via a telephone conversation.

He said the school had received palliatives from the state government to distribute to the students to cushion the effect of the economic hardship.

According to him, the palliatives were billed for distribution today at the convocation arena of the school before some students overpowered the security on ground, causing a stampede which resulted in death and injuries of the students while they carted away the food items.

He added that normalcy has returned and the 23 students are receiving medical attention.

The Nasarawa State government had early in the week launched the distribution of palliatives to students of tertiary institutions in the state.

9,000 students from the tertiary institutions in Lafia and Akwanga have

benefited from the distribution early in the week.