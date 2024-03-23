Kano Govt Pledges Support For FG In Tackling Insecurity

Kano State government has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the initiatives of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, especially in the area of tackling insecurity.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf made this declaration during a courtesy visit by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Muhammad Idris, at the government house in Kano on Friday.

Governor Yusuf emphasized the necessity of collaboration between the state and central governments to effectively address the rampant criminal activities destabilizing peace and hindering national development.

He stated, “It is pertinent to join heads with the central government to curtail the excesses of criminalities to restore national development.”

Furthermore, Governor Yusuf expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for heeding his appeal to reopen Nigeria’s borders with neighboring countries.

He highlighted the economic benefits of this decision, stating that it would alleviate the hardships faced by citizens.

In response, the Minister explained President Tinubu administration’s endeavors to improve citizens’ lives.

He urged patience and understanding during the current economic challenges, stressing that enduring these difficulties collectively would pave the way for prosperity.

Expressing optimism about Governor Yusuf’s reaffirmation by the Supreme Court, Malagi expressed confidence that it would motivate the governor to intensify efforts in delivering democratic dividends to the people of Kano.

Acknowledging Kano’s pivotal role as a commercial hub, the minister underscored the importance of robust engagement with the business community, foreseeing positive outcomes for the state’s economic growth.

During the visit, Malagi presented the certified national flag to Governor Yusuf, recommending its procurement in large quantities for use in public buildings and official engagements throughout the state.