Kefas Restates Commitment To Infrastructure Overhaul As He Assesses Ongoing Projects

The Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, says his administration is determined to turn around the infrastructural deficit of the state to align with his blueprint geared towards the development of the state.

While inspecting some of the ongoing projects within Jalingo, the state capital, on first hand assessment, the governor stated that all hands are on deck to ensure transparency and accountability in delivering the projects before one year in office.

Governor Kefas was accompanied by other government functionaries in visiting some ongoing projects sites after residents lamented the infrastructural decay and deficit the state is faced with.

READ ALSO: Makinde Gives Free Shops To 700 Traders In Ibadan

The entourage first visited the United Nation’s state office; thereafter the team visited ALGON House, the Presidential Lodge, College of Nursing and Midwifery and the Kefas International Palliative Market where food items will be sold at affordable prices to cushion the high cost of living.

Others are the heavy duty vehicles park aimed at decongesting the state capital, the executive lounge of the state airport, college of agriculture, ultra-modern abattoir, state assembly and some ongoing projects inside the government house.

Shortly after the inspection tour, the state deputy governor and the commissioner for information briefed the press on their assessment.

Speaking on the awaited dualization and rehabilitation of over 300 kilometres road project commencement, the deputy governor stressed that all that is needed for commencement is in the pipeline to avert stoppage.

He maintained that the state government is out to revive the infrastructure of the state to ensure that the dividends of democracy are felt by all and sundry.