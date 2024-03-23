Six Suspects Arrested Over Killing Of Police Officers In Delta 

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested five suspects in connection with the gruesome murder of six policemen in Ohoro Forest in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Force spokesman Olumuyiwa Adejobi confirmed the arrest in a statement, saying the brave officers tragically fell victim to a cowardly ambush by armed assailants while undertaking a mission to investigate the disappearance and rescue of three of their colleagues in the Ohoro Forest, Delta State.

He said while six others are currently missing in action, the NPF is set to honour the slain officers just as the Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun has ordered the immediate payment of the entitlements of the slain officers to their families.

The deceased officers include Inspector Abe Olubunmi (IRT) enlisted on 1st August 2003; Inspector Friday Irorere (51 PMF) enlisted on 1st January 2003; Sergeant Kuden Elisha (51 PMF) enlisted on 17th October 2011; Sergeant Akpan Aniette (51 PMF) enlisted on 17th October 2011; Sergeant Ayere Paul (IRT) enlisted on 17th October 2011; and Sergeant Ejemito Friday (51 PMF) enlisted on 17th October 2011.

Officers currently missing in action include Inspector Onoja Daniel enlisted on 1st February 2003; Inspector Onogho Felix enlisted on 1st January 2004; Inspector Emmanuel Okoroafor enlisted on 1st April 2004; Inspector Joel Hamidu enlisted on 1st June 2006, Sergeant Moses Eduvie enlisted on 17th October, 2011, all of 51 PMF; and Sergeant Cyril Okorie (SWAT) enlisted 17th October, 2011.