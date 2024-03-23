Woman Nabbed For Kidnapping Self And Sharing Ransom From Husband With Boyfriend

The police in the Federal Capital Territory Police have arrested a pregnant married woman, Rosemary Ubah, for allegedly faking her own kidnap and eventually sharing the ransom paid by her husband with her boyfriend.

According to a statement by the Federal Capital Territory Police Command on Saturday, the woman’s husband, one Chiedozie Ubah, reported her disappearance after leaving home for a scan on March 11, 2024, to the Gwa Gwa Police Division.

Mr Edozie told the police that he later received a call informing him that his pregnant wife was kidnapped and he needed to pay the sum of N2 million for her release.

After transferring the ransom to the wife’s account as instructed and securing her release, Mr Ubah took her to the police station.

According to the police, the woman freely confessed to have conspired with one man named Walter Ezeala living in the same street with them to extort money from her husband.

The said Walter was arrested and he confessed that his own share N800,000 and the lady took N1,200,000.

The police statement reads, “On the 11/03/2024 at about 19:40hrs, one Chiedozie Ubah ‘m’ of Saburi II Dei-dei, Abuja, reported at gwa gwa division that his pregnant wife Rosemary Ubah left home to the hospital on same date for a scan but did not return home.

“He later received a call through his wife’s phone number telling him that his wife had been kidnapped and demanded for two (2) million naira ransom before her release. He transferred the sum of two (2) million naira into his wife’s account as instructed by the kidnapper.

“He later brought his wife to the station after her release. During interrogation, the wife freely confessed to have conspired with one man named Walter Ezeala ‘m’ living in the same street with them at Saburi to extort money from her husband.

“The said Walter was arrested and he confessed that his own share was eight hundred thousand (N800,000) naira and the lady took one million two hundred thousand naira (N1,200,000). The sum of Seven hundred and ninety three thousand five hundred naira (N793,500) cash, two (2) FCMB ATM cards and two android phone was recovered from them. Suspects will be charged to court soon.”