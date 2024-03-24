Churches Should Not Abandon Politicians After Office – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Sunday, said churches should not neglect politicians after serving out their terms in office.

He stated this in Port Harcourt at St Mark’s Anglican Church for the birthday celebration of the House of Representatives Minority Leader, Kingsley Ogundu Chinda.

The former Rivers State governor also wants the clergy to practice what they preach, urging them to always pray for the political class.

Wike said, “The church should also remain steadfast, the church should also not abandon people when they’re no longer in office. When most of us were in office, there was no church we weren’t contributing to. But immediately we left office, it was a different story.

“You as agents of God must show that you’re practicing what you preach. It’s not only politicians. Always be there for us, pray for us, don’t change.”

Also speaking at the event is the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abass, who hailed Chinda’s contributions to the lower chamber.

He described the minority leader who represents Obio/Akpor Constituency of Rivers State as one of the best products in the National Assembly.

“Hon Kingsley Chinda remains one of the best products in the National Assembly and ever since he stepped into the NASS he has been giving Rivers state very good representation,” the Speaker said.

In attendance at the event were the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, former Rivers Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Desmond Akawor; former Nigerian Bar A President, Joe Okocha, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Vice Chairman South South Victor Giadom, among others.