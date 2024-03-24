‘No Nigerian Should Be A Captive,’ Obi And Atiku Hail Kuriga Students’ Release

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, have hailed the release of the Lea Primary and Government Secondary School Kuriga in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

On March 7, about 287 schoolchildren were kidnapped when the gunmen on motorcycles rode through their school, taking them away in an incident that sparked outrage and condemnation from several quarters including the UN children’s welfare agency UNICEF.

Two weeks later, both frontline politicians hailed the security agencies and those who played crucial roles in the safe release of the students.

For Obi, the news of the children’s release is comforting. He asked the Federal Government to ensure that every Nigerian still held by kidnappers is also released.

I encourage every Nigerian, in the midst of these dark and fearful nights in our nation where danger seems to be lurking on every corner, to remain hopeful for the new dawn of a secure and safe nation – the New Nigeria which is POssible. -PO — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) March 24, 2024

“It is comforting to hear that 287 school children abducted in Kaduna have been released. It is hard to imagine the mental pain and trauma the children must have gone through in the hands of their abductors,” he said.

“Efforts should also be made, not just to release many of our people in the different kidnappers dens across the country, but to end the scourge of insecurity completely.

“I encourage every Nigerian, in the midst of these dark and fearful nights in our nation where danger seems to be lurking on every corner, to remain hopeful for the new dawn of a secure and safe nation – the New Nigeria which is possible.”

Atiku on his part wants the nation’s security architecture to be overhauled amidst the several security threats confronting the nation.

I am elated at the news of the release of the 287 abducted school children in Kaduna after 16 days in captivity. I commend all those who worked tirelessly to make their release a reality. As we celebrate with their families and friends, let’s be mindful that, like stage four… — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) March 24, 2024

He also called for the “strengthening of the Safe School Initiative that prioritises the protection of schools, especially in the areas that are most vulnerable to mass kidnap of school children.”

“But above all, there should be an overhaul of the security architecture to meet the demands of the threats facing us.”