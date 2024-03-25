Death Toll In Bauchi Alms Distribution Stampede Rises To Seven

The death toll in a tragic stampede during an almsgiving programme in Bauchi over the weekend has risen to seven, police authorities in the state say.

Six of the victims were pronounced dead at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital while one died at home.

The spokesman of the Bauchi Police Command Ahmed Wakilin said this on Monday while giving an update about the incident.

He gave the details of the deceased as follows:

1. Aisha Usman ‘f’ aged 13yrs of Gwang Gwang Gwang, Bauchi

2. Sahura Abubakar ‘f’ aged 55yrs of Anguwan, Bauchi

3. Aisha Ibrahim Abubakar ‘f’ aged 43yrs of Kobi Street, Bauchi.

4. Khadija Isah ‘f’ aged 8yrs of Karofi, Bauchi

5. Maryam Suleiman ‘f’ aged 20 years of Kandahar, Bauchi

6. Maryam Shuibu ‘f’ aged 16 years Gwang Gwan Gwan, Bauchi

7. Hassana Saidu ‘f’ aged 53 years of Dutsen Tanshi, Bauchi.

The incident happened on Sunday at Shafa Holdings Company Plc along Jos Road in the Bauchi metropolis where many residents had gathered to receive N10,000 each as alms for the poor which was generously provided by a philanthropist.

But there was chaos during the event, resulting in the stampede.