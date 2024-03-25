ECOWAS, AU, EU Officials Meet With Senegal’s Sall

The delegations from the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS), the African Union (AU) and European Union (EU) have entered a closed door meeting with the outgoing President of Senegal, Macky Sall.

The meeting which has in attendance former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, is coming after Mr Amadou Ba, widely regarded as Macky Sall’s successor has called to congratulate the main opposition candidate, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, on his projected victory in the presidential elections even though the country’s constitutional Committee is yet to give an official announcement on the winner of the elections.

19 candidates are vying for the top job in the country where the winner is expected to have more than 50% of votes cast both locally and in diaspora.

Elections have been described as calm and well organised by election observers after cancellations and postponements caused unrest in the country in the lead up to the polls.

Following the end of the meeting, ex-Nigerian leader Jonathan applauded the people of Senegal for a hitch free exercise during the elections.

Though the full details of the closed door meeting with outgoing president Macky Sall was not disclosed, Jonathan assured everyone of a seamless transition that will strengthen democratic values in West Africa.