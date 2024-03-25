FEC Approves Construction Of 28 Roads, Bridges Worth N1.267trn

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the construction of 28 roads and bridges across the country worth over 1.2 trillion Naira.

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, disclosed this shortly after the FEC meeting held on Monday.

He said the projects were approved by FEC having gone through the Bureau of Public Procurement and Certificates of No Objection secured.

Umahi also said FEC approved the construction of Buruku bridge across Katsina Ala River in Benue State worth over 83.7 billion Naira while an approval was given for construction of 91.432 road at Saki in Oyo State worth 144 billion Naira.

However, the FEC approved the stepping down of the road construction from Biu-Kanga-Gaya to the border of Niger Republic costing about 158 billion Naira.

Meanwhile, FEC has approved the setting up of an Infrastructure Fund to be known as the Renewed Hope Infrastructural Fund.

This followed a projection that Nigeria would require over 878 Billion Dollars to bridge infrastructural deficit in the country.