FG Insists No Ransom Paid For Kaduna Schoolchildren’s Release 

The Federal Government, on Monday, insisted no ransom was paid for the release of the abducted Kuriga children in Kaduna State.

The Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, who briefed State House Correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting, said the victims secured their freedom through the concerted efforts of security agencies in the country.

The minister said, “President Bola Tinubu is determined to end this cycle of payment of ransom to kidnappers. The government believes that this continues to encourage these kidnappers, these criminal elements to perpetrate this act within the Nigerian nation and it is the official position of government as announced here last week that ransom will not be tolerated. Ransom will not be encouraged ransom will not be paid by the government.”

He also reiterated the determination of the current administration to end abductions in the country.

Idris said the Nigerian Armed Forces are upping their game and have developed a new strategy to ensure the security of every Nigerian.

“The security agencies, of course, will not reveal to you their modus operandi, but suffice to say that the security agencies are also upping their game, you know, evolving new strategies of getting out these criminal elements and ensuring that our children or anybody who is kidnapped for that matter, is brought back safely,” the minister said.

Responding to questions about why the government has not responded to comments made by Islamic scholar, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, over the activities of bandits in the country, the minister said government is opened for constructive advice that will assist it tackle the challenge of insecurity in the country.

However, he warned that the Federal Government will not hesitate to deal with anyone found to be making reckless comments capable of exacerbating more security challenges in the country.

Manhunt For Fleeing Binance Official

Meanwhile, the Federal Government said it has activated all operations including contacting Interpol to ensure the re-arrest Binance executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla who escaped from custody.

The Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zack Adedeji, while speaking to State House Correspondents also assured that all litigations filed against Anjarwalla will be pursued to a logical conclusion.

He also doused the tension over whether the Federal government will lose the fine slammed on the Binance.

“It doesn’t matter because we are dealing with a company, not individual. So, irrespective of where they are in the world, we have what it takes to make sure they come and comply with our laws.”