I Attempted Suicide After Finding Out I’ll Have A Child Out Of Wedlock – Ayolola

Nollywood actor, Ayoola Ayolola, has revealed that he once attempted to take his life after finding out that he was going to be a father outside wedlock.

The actor in a chat with Chude Jideonwo opened up about his journey to fatherhood.

He said: “I was still trying to find my feet and figure out why I was here. I mean, I knew why I was here, but I was trying to navigate those waters. So now I’m supposed to cater to somebody? Someone’s life can be made or ruined because of me directly?”

Ayoola, who was one of the lead actors in a YouTube series, Skinny Girl In Transit, said he was depressed at the time he discovered he had a child out of wedlock as he had let his dad who was a pastor down.

“I had a child out of wedlock. At what age? As a pastor’s child, of course, my dad was not really happy with me at the time, and I got so depressed that I almost took my life. That was one of the lowest times of my life. I was so blinded by the negative side that I didn’t see the blessings in it,” he said.

He said he stood at the centre of a busy road, hoping that he’d get hit by a car and die. But at the very last minute, he began to rethink his decision.

“But then, I think the fear of if you do it, you go to hell. I don’t want to go to hell. Maybe it was a bad idea. And then something happened that maybe picked up the pace or slowed down a little more, and the car just brushed me. I still fell off the road, and some people came to help me up, not knowing what I tried to do.

“Anyway, all of that happened, and I look back now. I look at the very handsome young man, and I’m like, really? This is what I was about to miss? This is whose life I was about to destroy by my actions? By the action I was about to take that I was going to take blindly, this little boy would have been made fatherless.”