Kwara Customs Boss Seeks Emir Of Ilorin, Sister Agencies’ Support

The newly deployed Comptroller, Kwara Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, Mathew Ojeifo, has solicited the support of the Emir of Ilorin and sister security agencies for effective operation.

He made the appeal during a courtesy visit to the Emir of Ilorin, the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Immigration Service, Department for State Services, Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency, and other security agencies in the state.

This was made known in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Chado Zakari, and made available to journalists.

Speaking at the Headquarters of the 22 Armoured Brigade, Nigeria Army, Sobi cantonment Ilorin, the Comptroller solicited for the cooperation of the Sobi cantonment in curbing trans-border crimes in the state.

The Comptroller recalled that the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Customs Service from time immemorial have been working in the areas of border management, intelligence sharing and capacity building.

He highlighted the recent collaboration with Nigeria Army while stating his intention to further cement the existing relationship.

“For us in Customs and indeed all other members of the Security Agencies, our task in this part of the country is critical. We have a collective mandate to ensure and enhance national security, he said.

The Comptroller also on behalf of Comptroller General of Customs, AB Adeniyi, and the Nigeria Customs management staff sympathized with Nigeria Army over the recent killing of gallant troupe in Delta state.

He describe the attack as barbaric and pray for the souls of the lost officers and soldiers.

Responding, Brigadier-General AA Babalola said the Nigerian Army will continue to work assiduously with the Customs in tackling trans-border crimes, banditry, and other security challenges in the state.

Similarly, Compt. FM Ojeifo also visited the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Sulu Gambari, CFR, at his Palace, Ilorin.

During the visit, the Customs Area Controller introduced himself to the Emir as the newly posted controller of Customs, Kwara Command and sought the royal blessings of his Royal Highness to succeed in responsibilities as he navigates the challenges ascribed to his office.

While welcoming the Controller in his palace, the Emir thanked the Controller for finding time to visit him and appreciated him for identifying with traditional institutions as one of the important institutions to reckon with.