One Dead, Several Injured As Suspected Cultists Clash In Kwara

A clash between a suspected cult group has left one person dead, and several others injured. Many vehicles were also destroyed during the incident in the Pakata area of Ilọrin West Local Government Area, Kwara State.

Channels Television visited the scene on Monday and learned that a suspected cultist simply identified as Abiodun had gunned down a member of a rival group, Yusuf, owing to a disagreement that occurred over the weekend.

The deceased recently wedded his pregnant wife.

The suspect (Abiodun) fled the area after the incident and is still on the run. But the situation degenerated when the group the deceased allegedly belongs to stormed the suspect’s resident – Gana Compound – in Pakata on Saturday with guns, cutlasses, and other dangerous weapons to avenge his death.

The reprisal attack led to the destruction of over six cars with many people reportedly injured.

“When the gang came, they started shooting sporadically and people were running in opposite directions,” an eyewitness said.

“They later invaded the compound and attacked family members sighted with machetes, leaving many injured.”

The spokesperson of the Kwara Police Command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed the incident.

“Investigation is still ongoing,” she said.