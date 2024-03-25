PHOTOS: NSCDC Busts Illegal Refinery Site In Rivers State

Officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have busted a vast illegal refinery site in Odagwa forest, Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The NSCDC spokesman in Rivers State Oufemi Ayodele said the move was part of the fight against crude oil theft in the country.

“We are carrying out this operation without compromise. And as I said, the NSCDC will not stop in its fight against crude oil theft in the country. This is a major achievement,” he said.

“You can see how big this tank is. About five cooking pots have been seen, and there are still more cooking pots. Each of the cooking pots can contain about 60, 000 litres. But that other large one, we estimate it to contain 20, 000 litres”.

See photos of the illegal refinery site below: