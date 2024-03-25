VIDEO: FG To Deliver Six Cancer Centres In Two Years

The Federal Government is eyeing the completion of the construction of six new cancer centres in Nigeria in the next two years.

Nigeria’s Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare Ali Pate said this on Monday when he was featured as a guest on Channels Television’s breakfast show Sunrise Daily.

“Well, I think within 18 to 24 months, the facilities would have been completed, equipment on the ground, people trained, and the maintenance agreement in place because the bunkers have to be built. They [patients] cannot sit on the ground,” he said on the show.

According to him, N37.4 billion has been allocated to the Federal Ministry of Health to enhance access to oncology care in different geo-political zones which will be equipped with modern medical infrastructure.

He said the ministry is taking each project one at a time to deliver the mandate of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.