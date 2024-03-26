48 Renounce Cultism, Surrender Arms In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has commenced its amnesty programme for members of various cult groups willing to renounce their membership as 48 cultists renounced cultism.

The state Commissioner of Police Abiodin Alamutu gave the indication in the Sagamu area of the state where arms and ammunition surrendered by cultists were on the display at the palace of the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Adewale Ajayi.

While urging members of the public not to discriminate against those who have turned a new leaf, he warned that anybody caught after the window of opportunity provided for denouncement would be treated like a criminal.

Speaking during the handing over of these illegal firearms to the police held at the Akarigbo Palace, Alamutu said that the essence of the olive branch extended to cultists was hinged on giving them second chance to become better citizens and begin to contribute towards peaceful coexistence in the state.

“The olive branch we are extending to these cultists is a product of several engagements. We all know the problem we have had in the past with frequent cult clashes causing loss of lives in Sagamu,” he said

“And working with the government and traditional rulers, we kicked off this process whereby the cultists will come forward to denounce their membership and submit any firearms with them without any punitive measures.

“This is in line with the directive from the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, who has ordered that illicit firearms should be mopped up, even those who have their licences are encouraged to return theirs too.

“We urged the cultists in the state to embrace this golden opportunity, many of them already are aware that cultism does not pay, so they should come and lay down their weapons because anyone caught when this window is closed will be treated as common criminal.”

Speaking earlier, the Akarigbo and paramount ruler of Remo land said that “not satisfied with the killings and disturbance by these cultists in the town, the community re-strategised and moved against them. The heat was so much that some of them were even forced to leave the town but they have continued to beg, sending emissaries that they are ready to turn a new leaf.

“We have engaged them and told them point blank that cultism is not the way forward, that they will only ruin their lives, ruin their family names and the plans of God for their lives.”

The royal father thanked Governor Dapo Abiodun, the security agencies and the Sagamu Security Committee for working round the clock to ensure the success of the amnesty deal for the former cultists.