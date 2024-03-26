Kidnapped Edo PDP Chairman Aziegbemi Regains Freedom

The Edo State chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Tony Aziegbemi has been released after being kidnapped by a gang of gunmen near his home in Benin City.

He was set free by his abductors in the early hours of Tuesday. Aziegbemi returned to his Benin City residence around 3 a.m.

The Special Adviser for Media Projects to the Edo State Governor Crusoe Osagie confirmed the release in a telephone conversation with Channels Television.

The former member of the House of Representatives represented the Esan North-East/Esan South-East federal constituency of Edo State.

His abductors, who rode in two Toyota Corolla cars, trailed him on the night of Friday, March 16, 2024, when they seized him.

The gunmen intercepted Aziegbemi’s sports utility vehicle (SUV) along Osaro Street, around 11 p.m.